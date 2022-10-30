The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River will celebrate its 41st annual dance and auction on Saturday. November 5 will mark the day they hold the fundraiser, which will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall this year. The time is from 7-11pm.
This year’s event chairs are John and Kristin Hamilton of Fosterburg. BeDell Executive Director Chad Rollins tells the Big Z they are looking forward to a fun night.
Tickets to the dance are $20 per person. Soda, beer, and fried chicken will be served. Attendees are welcome to bring side dishes, appetizers, or dessert. Sponsorships are also available. For more info on the dance, call 618-251-2175.