In a few weeks the Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting in The Commons, on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus. The three-day annual chapter meeting April 10-12 will feature approximately 20 presenters, who will be discussing topics pertaining to wildlife monitoring and management, disease, ecology and more.
Justin Shew, Conservation Program Manager at L&C’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center tells The Big Z he’s excited to have several of his students presenting their work.
The workshop, “Google Earth Engine for Ecologists,” is scheduled for the Tuesday session. It’s available to all attendees, free of charge with registration. It will give participants the opportunity to learn potential applications of Google Earth Engine in wildlife research and management. The event is open to the public, but the deadline to register for this event is March 27.
The registration fee (Regular Member - $140; Student or Retiree - $80; Spouse of Member - $50) includes all meals, banquet attendance and a year-long membership to the Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3i0Uvj7.
For more information on the 58th Annual Meeting, visit https://wildlife.org/illinois-chapter/meetings/ or contact Tih-Fen Ting at tting1@uis.edu.