On January 17th, Wieland, an industry leader in manufacturing and converting copper and copper alloys, hosted Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker at its largest manufacturing facility in Vöhringen, Germany. The President of the Business Unit Rolled Products Olaf Görtges and other company leaders accompanied Governor Pritzker on a tour of the facility, which was followed by a discussion with Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr who highlighted the company’s local history and gave insight into the company’s successful growth path.
"I am honored to host Governor Pritzker in Vöhringen and to demonstrate the high quality manufacturing we are so proud of," said Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr. "With a history of more than 200 years, copper and copper alloys remain highly relevant and serve the key megatrends we are currently facing, be it electrification, digitalization, or sustainability. Due to our global footprint and almost 9,000 employees worldwide, we are able to transfer this knowledge across regions, making an impact not only here in Germany but also in other regions of the world. We have a strong footprint in the Unites States, with eight locations in the state of Illinois alone. There, we are contributing to the revitalization of manufacturing in the USA and serving the critical industries in the fields of semiconductors and electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with Governor Pritzker and his administration on further developing these critical supply chains."
Governor Pritzker, who had visited the company’s facility in East Alton last month, shared the following remarks with Wieland’s leadership team: “Here in Vöhringen, Wieland is leading the charge toward a clean energy future – streamlining automation, advancing innovation, and strengthening ties with the local community. From Germany to Illinois, Wieland remains a valuable partner – providing good paying jobs while supplying the American industries of today and tomorrow. Our joint history dates back more than a century, and as Illinois continues to grow our semiconductor and electric vehicle ecosystems, Wieland’s global perspective will help us pave the way for a clean energy future.”