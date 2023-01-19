From left to right: Adriana Williams (Vice President Marketing & Communications Wieland Group), Anne Caprara (Chief of Staff), First Lady M.K. Pritzker, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Christian Mitchell (Deputy Governor), Dr. Erwin Mayr (CEO Wieland Group), Olaf Görtges (President of the Business Unit Rolled Products Wieland Group), Andy Manar (Deputy Governor), Dr. Bettina Schmitz