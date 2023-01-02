Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 6:56 am
If your New Year’s resolutions include improving your finances, you might want to consider the “Smart Goals” method.
Big Z correspondent Kim Howard has more:
..
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates.
© Copyright 2021 Big Z Media, PO Box 615 Alton, IL EEO Report | Online Public File | Privacy PolicyPersons with disabilities should contact Nick Darr at nickdarr@bigz.media
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.