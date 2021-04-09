Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encourages consumers to participate in Money Smart Week, a weeklong free virtual event designed to help people manage their personal finances and avoid fraud.
“For many years, Money Smart Week has brought financial literacy and has offered valuable information to children and adults during this event,” White said. “I urge Illinoisans to take advantage of these informative virtual events and get ‘money smart.’”
Money Smart Week, April 10-17, will feature one daily live events and select resources that cover topics such as budgeting, saving, student loans, personal finance and smart banking. Consumers will also learn how to manage their finances and avoid fraud schemes. The week is coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank and its Money Smart partners.
The Illinois Securities Department, a department of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, investigates investment fraud and works with other government agencies to promote financial literacy and fraud awareness.
Additional information and a calendar of the online events for this year’s Money Smart Week are available at www.avoidthescam.net.