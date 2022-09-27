It can be a tough pill to swallow for some parents, but there is a chance your kid could be a bully. One in five children report being bullied, so logic says there are probably a similar amount of those doing the bullying. A social worker with OSF HealthCare has some tips on how to determine if your kid is a bully, and how to address it if that is the case.
There are many signs a child may be a bully, including a generally sympathetic attitude toward the behavior. Joseph Siegel, an OSF HealthCare licensed clinical social worker, says teaching kids to stand up for themselves in an assertive, yet nonviolent way is key.
Bullying can range from hitting and name calling to gossiping or leaving someone out on purpose – and it’s not always immediately perceived as aggressive. In any case, bullying has a high chance of continuing or progressing unless it’s stopped early on. For more information and tips on how to deal with a bully, go to: www.stopbullying.gov