Societal norms expect us to be sociable and cheerful during the holidays, but it can be difficult for people dealing with the loss of a loved one. Various triggers can turn your mood, such as a song that held meaning for you and a deceased loved one, or the Christmas tradition of baking cookies may seem empty without your friend there.
There’s no “one size fits all” approach to coping with loss during this time of year, according to Rita Manning, a pastoral care professional and bereavement coordinator for OSF Hospice. She says you should give yourself permission to grieve.
If your grief reaches a crisis (for example, you have specific plans for self-harm), seek help right away. Talk to a trusted friend or family member, call the 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or call your primary care provider. Your provider can link you with grief counseling resources and diagnose any physical ailments that may be contributing to the situation.