What are you going to do with your pumpkin now that Halloween is over? The University of Illinois Extension office says don't just dump them in the trash ... recycle.
If your jack-o'-lantern is still in good shape, you can leave them out to feed local wildlife, according to U of I Extension Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth.
Be careful about leaving the pumpkins in ditches, which could draw critters close to the road. Another idea is to add the pumpkins to your compost pile. Enroth says some areas are offering drop-off programs to get rid of them as well.