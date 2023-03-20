The potential for widespread spring flooding does not appear to be great this year, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on what’s happening to the north. Illinois' largest disaster of 2019 was the flooding that hit more than 33 counties that spring. Since then, the big rivers have stayed in their banks, for the most part.
But National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch tells The Big Z there’s a chance his current opinion of an average chance of flooding could be adjusted.
Experts say it’s always a good idea to look into flood insurance, no matter where you live. Those living in communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program can purchase federally backed flood insurance, or you can go to your private agent.