Should you prepare now for potential spring flooding? It does not appear to be necessary this year, according to one local weather expert who says the various factors that usually have to be in place for that to happen are not in play this year.
WeatherSpotter Facilitator John Nell tells The Big Z conditions in the Upper Midwest do not appear to favor the chance for flooding.
He cautions that flash flooding is an entirely different matter, and you should always be ready for that possibility. The Illinois Department of Insurance recommends reviewing your current homeowner's policy to see if you have flood coverage.