Across the country the COVID-19 infection rate continues its up-and-down track. So, what is the endgame to finally return to a more normal existence? An expert with OSF HealthCare says as time goes by, there will be fewer and fewer spikes in infection rates and we won’t see them in large numbers — basically becoming an endemic.
A disease is considered endemic when it is manageable, or not causing an extreme burden on the healthcare system and allows a community to go back to normal activities. However, it is unlikely to be eliminated and will persist within the population. Lori Grooms, the director of Infection Prevention and Control for OSF HealthCare, compares our COVID-19 present to a pandemic of the past — the flu of 1918.
That exposure can come either through infection, also known as natural immunity, or can be achieved through vaccination. A recent study of COVID-19 infections among people who were previously infected with the virus shows that unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after their first COVID-19 infection.