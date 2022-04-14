What was being touted as an afternoon of strong to severe storms for the St. Louis area on Wednesday turned out to be a much less intense weather event. While there were a handful of thunderstorms in the region, none reached the severe level. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service explains why.
Lydia Jaja tells The Big Z the cloud cover early in the day killed one of the big instigators for severe weather.
The best chance for severe weather was originally predicted to occur just ahead of and along a cold front as it swept through the region during the afternoon. But with the early round of storms, that used up the marginally unstable environment that had been able to form under heavy cloud cover.