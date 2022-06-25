The West Nile virus has been reported in seven Illinois counties so far, and the state department of public health is urging people to “fight the bite.” 15 mosquito batches in Macoupin, DuPage, Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, and Washington have tested positive for the virus. No human cases yet.
Still, public health officials say you should be careful. Spokesperson Mike Claffey:
Common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Last year in Illinois, 64 people tested positive for the virus and five died. The Macoupin County batches were located in Benld, Carlinville, Girard, and Staunton.