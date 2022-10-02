Starting tomorrow, another ramp closure along the I-270 North project will begin. This one was originally planned to begin last week. It’s the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to eastbound I-270.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the new configuration and ramp location will improve mobility and safety.
When the project is complete, there will be four fewer ramps allowing access to and from I-270. You can keep up to date on the project at www.i270north.org