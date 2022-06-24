The date has been set for the dedication of the “Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.” The public is invited to the sign location at Illinois Route 111 and Madison Avenue in South Roxana on Saturday, July 2 at 10am. Parking will be available in the back parking lot of Mike’s, Inc.
48-year-old Todd Werner, the late Fire Chief in South Roxana, suffered a massive heart attack in late June 2021 and died a few days later. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) sponsored the bill and tells The Big Z how a process like this plays out.
Elik’s resolution designates Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.” In addition to his service as a first responder, Werner was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club and the Madison County Emergency Management Association. At the time of his passing, he was serving as village trustee for the Village of South Roxana.