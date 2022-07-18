Just like humans and animals, plants feel the stress of extended heat waves. If your garden is suffering due to the warmer temperatures and the lack of rain, a local gardening expert says there are some things you can do to help your plants survive.
Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Program Coordinator, tells The Big Z there are good times and not-so-good times to water.
That is so the plants have a chance to dry, lessening the chance for disease development. Ruth cautions that too much water at one time could harm the plants as well, so make sure you pay attention to how much you are giving them when watering. She says for most plants, trees, and lawns and inch of water per week should be sufficient.