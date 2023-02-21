If you use New Halls Ferry Road at I-270, you’ll need to find another route this Friday and Saturday. MoDOT is closing that stretch between Dunn and Pershall Roads to allow crews to drive pile for the bridge foundations. A MoDOT spokesperson reminds you have several ways to keep up with progress on the work.
Project Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson tells The Big Z there is an electronic newsletter available on its website.
The interstate was built in the 1960's, so engineers say there is a need for a massive overhaul to the aging highway to improve safety, accessibility, traffic congestion, and the aging infrastructure. To keep up with the project, go to: http://www.i270north.org/outreach/newsletters.aspx