Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.