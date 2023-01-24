With the winter weather forecast, here's what some schools are planning for Wednesday Jan. 25:
Alton School District - E-learning Wed.
Alton Educational Foundation Guardians of Education Event - Cancelled Wed
Bethalto School District - E-Learning Wed.
City of Alton - City Council meeting - remote/online Wed 6:30pm
East Alton Wood River High School - E-Learning Wed (afterschool events TBA)
Edwardsville School District - Closed Wed
Granite City School District - E-learning Wed
Jersey School District - closed. (Afterschool activities TBA by noon Wed)
Lewis and Clark Community College - all classes and on-campus activities are cancelled Wed.
Riverbend Head Start - closed Wed.
St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed Wed.
St. Mary's School - Alton - closed Wed. (all after school activities cancelled)
Roxana School District - closed Wed.
Southwestern School District - closed Wed.
Wood River Hartford Elementary District - E-learning Wed.