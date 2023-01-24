School closing.jpg

With the winter weather forecast, here's what some schools are planning for Wednesday Jan. 25:

Alton School District - E-learning Wed.

Alton Educational Foundation Guardians of Education Event - Cancelled Wed

Bethalto School District - E-Learning Wed.

City of Alton - City Council meeting - remote/online Wed 6:30pm

East Alton Wood River High School - E-Learning Wed (afterschool events TBA)

Edwardsville School District - Closed Wed

Granite City School District - E-learning Wed

Jersey School District - closed. (Afterschool activities TBA by noon Wed)

Lewis and Clark Community College - all classes and on-campus activities are cancelled Wed.

Riverbend Head Start - closed Wed.

St. Ambrose School - Godfrey - closed Wed.

St. Mary's School - Alton - closed Wed. (all after school activities cancelled)

Roxana School District - closed Wed.

Southwestern School District - closed Wed.

Wood River Hartford Elementary District - E-learning Wed.