April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In observance, the Macoupin County Health Department is joining with other agencies around the country in asking you to wear blue on Friday. Blue is connected to the recognition as it was a blue-ribbon campaign that started things off in 1989.
Debbie Link, Program Manager for Healthy Families Macoupin County tells the Big Z how you can participate.
You can tag your photos on social media with #greatchildhoods and #goblueillinois . You are also urged to learn how to recognize and report child abuse. You can hear the full interview with Link here:
Child Abuse Prevention Hotline: 1-800-252-2873