A saturation patrol by the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force on Thursday in Alton resulted in a couple of arrests on weapons charges. Officers allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Daron S. Hearn and 23-year-old Keith A. Sanders, both of Alton.
Hearn was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, with bail set at $50,000. Sanders was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of weapon by a felon, with bail set at $50,000. A third man was apprehended on a nationwide fugitive warrant. He was wanted out of Kansas on a nationwide extradition warrant. The warrant was issued in a felony stalking case. He has not yet been publicly identified. In another traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle was found to be in possession of suspected ecstasy and cocaine. Charges are pending the results of lab tests.