After missing 2020 because of the pandemic, Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is gearing up for the return of Camp Waterschool. It’s a four-day camp offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6-9 and Aug. 9-12 at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.
Sarah Fisher, director of environmental education at NGRREC, tells The Big Z this Waterschool camp is geared toward children ages 10-12 to experience the Mississippi River and all of the ecology and wildlife that goes with it.
Registration is required, but time and space is running out. You can register by calling (618) 468-2222 or (618) 468-5701, or by going to http://www.ngrrec.org/College_for_Kids/
