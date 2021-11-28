It won’t be long, and we’ll see outdoor temperatures dropping well below freezing. And that could cause problems in your home — including water damage from frozen and burst pipes.
Karen Cotton of Illinois American Water said it’s best to take precautions now before the worst of the cold weather.
Cotton advised making sure everyone knows the main water shut-off valve's location.
And make sure sprinkler and irrigation systems attached to the home are shut off.
More tips on guarding against winter water pipe damage are available at https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/.