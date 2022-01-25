You’ve probably seen ads for personalized items on social media like a clothing item with a loved one's name on it, a keychain with a favorite pet’s face, or a paint-by-numbers kit made from a provided photograph. The Better Business Bureau warns these are most likely scams, and you need to be skeptical if you decide to pursue purchasing something like that.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z when the order arrives (if it arrives at all), it’s not the quality that was expected nor imagined.
As with most things, O’Brien suggests doing your homework. Examine the website. Poor quality images, images found on other websites, and spelling and grammatical errors are all red flags. A real business should have valid contact information like a working phone number and customer service email address. If the business has a physical address, research it on Google or Apple Maps.