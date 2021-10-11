With continued warm weather, you might see more motorcycles on the roads than usual this time of year.
A trooper with the Illinois State Police says motorcycles and vehicles must share the road, so it is important for motorists to pay attention to their surroundings and be respectful of one another.
ISP Trooper Josh Korando said drivers need to check their mirrors and blind spots.
Getting ready to ride can mean making sure you have protective gear, including wearing a helmet, inspecting your bike for any maintenance issues, and taking a refresher course. For more information and other tips, visit www.startseeingmotorcycles.org