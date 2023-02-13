The deadline to file your income taxes is about 2 months away, but the Better Business Bureau reports the various scams associated with filing continue to be plentiful. Many people around the Riverbend in recent years have said they have been contacted by what they believe to be scammers telling them to send money or go to jail.
This is nothing but a ruse, according to BBB Investigator Don O'Brien. He tells The Big Z your best bet is to file your taxes as early as possible before a scammer has the chance to use your information.
He says scammers may also try to get to you through your e-mail, sometimes spoofing e-mail addresses in hopes you will believe they represent an online tax software service you may have used in the past. If you have any questions, the Better Business Bureau phone number is 314-645-3300.