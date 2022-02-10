The Better Business Bureau wants you to be on the lookout for scams related to income tax refund season. The agency warns there are scammers, businesses that have good intentions but cannot deliver for one reason or another and offers that will charge you to do what you can probably do on your own.
BBB Investigator Don O'Brien says many scammers will call you with various threats, trying to get you to send them money. He tells The Big Z some also try to reach you via text message.
O'Brien says a lot of companies, especially this time of year, claim they have special expertise that help them reduce your tax liability significantly. He says before agreeing to a contract with any business claiming such things, you would probably be just as well to try it yourself.