Whether you are looking for a plumber, electrician, HVAC technician, or some other home repair contractor, be advised that the industry has in the past been the subject of numerous complaints logged by the Better Business Bureau. An agency investigator says by following their advice, they can help you find a reputable contractor to do the work.
Don O'Brien says you should get at least three bids, get references from people who have used the company, and check them out with the Better Business Bureau. He tells The Big Z there are some red flags to watch out for, including the contractor wanting to work for cash only.
Do not be shy about asking for references. A reputable contractor will not be reluctant to share that information. For more tips or to vet a contractor, call the BBB in St. Louis at 314-645-3300, or go to www.bbb.org/stlouis