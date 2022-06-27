fake website.jpg

If you’re surfing the web for business or pleasure, it can be easy to be tricked into clicking on a fake website. Fake websites are sites put up by scammers that claim to be an official site for a business, charity, or government agency, but they are actually just trying to mine your personal information or trick you into sending money.

BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z scam websites often have very similar URLs and can look nearly identical to the real website.

He also advises you to watch out for tricky subdomains. Sometimes attackers hope you will confuse a subdomain with the real domain name of their website. For example, a scammer might use the domain name netflix.com.movies.com hoping you won’t notice the real domain name is actually movies.com.