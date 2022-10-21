The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be extra careful as it's deer mating season. Deer often travel in groups, so if you see one cross the road, there’s a good chance more will follow. IDOT also advises scanning the sides of the road for eye shine from deer, especially at dusk and dawn.
Fall is prime time for accidents, according to spokesperson Paul Wappel.
Wappel says if you do hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 9-1-1 to report the accident. Information about claiming a deer killed in a crash is available online at: dnr.illinois.gov.