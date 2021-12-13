Sports fans nationwide show support for their local teams by sporting their jerseys, but the Better Business Bureau says you should be wary of websites offering the clothing at prices that seem too good to be true.
There have been a number of recent complaints filed with the agency about sites selling knock-off merchandise.
BBB Investigator Don O'Brien said ordering merchandise online isn't nearly as reliable as in the old days.
He said another area in which you want to be cautious is autographs.
O'Brien said make sure you read the terms and conditions of sale carefully before placing an order and pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the charge later.