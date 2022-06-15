As the current heat wave continues, a local health professional is warning about the dangers of extreme heat. The body cools itself by sweating, but when it’s this hot out, sweating sometimes isn’t enough. While temperatures are expected to cool slightly over the next few days, it may not be enough to ward off all potential dangers.
Bethany Huelskoetter, Nurse Practitioner with OSF HealthCare tells The Big Z the cumulative effect of an extended heat wave can be very dangerous.
In the case of heat exhaustion, move the person to a cool place and give them plenty of fluids. If it’s heat stroke, cool the person off with cold water, do not give fluids, and get them to the hospital.