Week two of high school football gets underway in Illinois this weekend, and scammers are looking to take the public's information. The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to avoid fake football streams that pose as live streams from your favorite school.
Don O'Brien with the B-B-B said scammers are out preying on the innocent through the links that sometimes will pop up on the social media pages of the high school or team:
O’Brien says only trust the links that are officially provided by or advertised by the school. The B-B-B reports state associations that oversee high school sports in North Carolina, Indiana, and New Mexico issued warnings about the scam streams last year.