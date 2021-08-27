A local health professional is warning about the dangers of the extreme heat. The best way to protect yourself is to really stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re working outside , according to Bethany Huelskoetter, nurse practitioner with OSF HealthCare.
She said you need to listen to what your body is trying to tell you.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, headache, and cool and clammy skin. It should be treated by moving the person to a cool spot and administering fluids. Heat stroke is the most serious and includes a high fever. In that case, seek medical attention immediately and do not give fluids.