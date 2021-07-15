Summertime is concert and festival season, so that means more opportunities for scammers. The Better Business Bureau is calling on you to be careful when making plans to attend these events, saying that with COVID-19 restrictions easing up, many people are looking forward to fun festivals this summer.
As usual, scammers are finding ways to take advantage of the building excitement. BBB Investigator Don O'Brien said before buying tickets for these events, do your research.
Before buying festival tickets of any kind online, the agency suggests you check out the businesses involved, research the event, organizer, and ticket vendor, watch out for deals that appear to be too good to be true, and protect your purchase by knowing the festival or ticket vendor's refund and exchange policies.