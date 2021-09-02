An effort by a grassroots organization in Alton to help the homeless stay warm during winter nights is gearing up for winter. Their plan is to open the warming center at the Deliverance Temple on East Sixth Street when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. A volunteer recruitment effort is coming up in about a week.
Kristen Gaither said the center has more than 60 volunteers but would like more.
If you would like to volunteer, Gaither encourages you to attend a meeting at LaMay’s Catering at the former Riverbend Billiards building at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. You can also message the group through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton/