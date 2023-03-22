It doesn’t happen often so when it does, it gets some attention. Walmart confirmed this week that it is closing its store in Cahokia next month saying the store has not met financial expectations. The Illinois Business Journal confirmed the company news on Tuesday saying the store on Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia would closed on April 21.
The pharmacy inside the store would also close on the same day, and the company is working with employees to find positions at other Walmart stores in the Metro East. Walmart has nearly 5,000 stores in the U.S.