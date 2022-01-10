Walmart has closed another St. Louis area store for cleaning due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The store on Michigan Avenue in Arnold closed at 2pm Sunday and will reopen at 6am Tuesday so crews can sanitize and clean the store. A Walmart in Bridgeton closed last Friday for a similar reason and reopened on Sunday.
No stores in the Metro East have had to close for extra cleaning since the latest COVID-19 surge began a few weeks ago. Customers are encouraged to wear masks while indoors but there is no one checking for masks at the door and the number of people inside is not being monitored as was the case during the surge in cases a year ago.