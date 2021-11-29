Tonight is the annual walk-through night at Christmas Wonderland at Alton's Rock Spring Park.
From 6-9 p.m., you are invited to park at Alton Middle School and then wander the paths of the park to see the lights.
Christmas Wonderland is a project of the Grandpa Gang. Head Grandpa Dick Alford said people enjoy walk-through night for a variety of reasons, including the Enchanted Forest.
The suggested donation to the 1 1/2-mile display tonight only is $1 per person. No vehicles are allowed in the park this evening. Normal drive-through hours resume on Tuesday. Regular hours for the rest of the season are 6-9pm Mon-Fri and 5-9pm on Sat-Sun through December 27.