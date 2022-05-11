A fun run and walk 5K is coming up Saturday in West Alton. The second annual Walk for Wildlife event will be held at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary from 10am – 2pm. The event brings together the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Rivers Project Office, Audubon Center at Riverlands and TreeHouse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
It's a fundraiser for the Audubon Center at Riverlands and TreeHouse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Park Ranger Corrine O’Brien tells The Big Z they hope you will take some time to enjoy the education stations located along the route.
Tickets are $10 per person, while children three and younger are free. All participants will receive a goody bag of 5k swag, craft supplies, educational materials, and snacks/beverages, and all ticket purchasers will be eligible for raffle prizes.