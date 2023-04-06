A voter turnout of an estimated 13% in Madison County had the County Clerk's office encouraged by the results, as that was greater than the last Consolidated Election four years ago, which only drew 8% of voters to the polls. Clerk Linda Andreas tells The Big Z the day ran smooth, and they are wrapping up this cycle.
In Jersey County, Clerk Pam Warford tells The Big Z turnout was “disappointing” in the county at about 10%, but in Jerseyville was about a 35% turnout.
She says her office stayed busy on Tuesday, and also had a smooth day. Macoupin County reports an 11% voter turnout.