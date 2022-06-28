Voter turnout may be hard to predict this year. Turnout for the mid-term primary in Illinois is usually around 27% but the primary is later than ever, and several offices have multiple candidates from both parties.
State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich says this year there is a Democratic incumbent in the governor's mansion and several Republicans running, which in 2014 got more GOP voters to the polls and reduced turnout among democrats.
Between mail-in ballots and early voting, nearly 394,000 ballots have been cast so far statewide.