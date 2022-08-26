Registered voters are now eligible to request a Vote by Mail Ballot. August 10th was the first day the Madison County Clerk’s Office could accept a request. Ballots will be mailed to those who request a Vote by Mail Ballot beginning on September 29. Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the office has received over 150 requests for Vote by Mail ballots so far.
The clerk’s office has also received more than 1,300 permanent Vote by Mail requests following the June 28 Primary Election. She says a new state law now allows the additional voting option:
The last day a Vote by Mail Ballot can be requested is November 3rd. Voters choosing the permanent mail-in options will automatically be sent ballots for Primary and General elections. This is an opt-in program. You can also request an application through the link below
https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/VotingByMailAgreement.aspx?