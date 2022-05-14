Volunteers are needed for an upcoming tree-planting effort in Alton. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Three Rivers Project are teaming up again for the next event on Wednesday, May 25. All necessary tools will be provided but if participants have their own gardening gloves, they are advised to bring those.
A prior tree-planting April 30th at Riverfront Park and the Hampton Gardens on Highland Avenue was a rousing success, according to NGRREC Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher, who says they had enough volunteers they got done well ahead of schedule. This one coming up, she tells The Big Z, is their biggest effort to date.
The effort is made possible in part by a Recover, Replant, Restore! grant from Trees Forever, as well as funding from Ameren Illinois’ “Right Tree Right Place” project and the Swarovski Waterschool.
Anyone interested in helping must register at Advantagenews.com at https://conta.cc/3Kr6Qso to ensure the proper equipment is available. After planting, all newly added trees will be maintained and watered throughout the summer months by volunteers and NGRREC staff. For more information on the May 25 volunteer day visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Fisher at (618) 468-2783 or saafisher@lc.edu.