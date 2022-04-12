Volunteers will be busy removing bush honeysuckle and autumn olive at the Wadlow Restoration Site in Alton on Thursday. From 9am – 1pm, you can help get rid of the invasive species at the former golf course located just off of Homer Adams Parkway, next to the Multi Modal Transportation Center.
Director of Environmental Education at NGRREC Sarah Fisher tells The Big Z the trail's stream banks are currently overrun with bush honeysuckle and autumn olive, both invasive plant species that hinder the growth of native trees and shrubs.
Free lunch and necessary tools will be provided, although Fisher says if you have tools, you are comfortable with you can bring those. Registration is requested. You can do that at: https://bit.ly/3xexO3y