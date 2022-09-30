Vintage Voices, a walking tour where actors in period clothing portray real Altonians from our past, returns for its’ 21st rendition starting this weekend. On the afternoons of October 1st and 2nd, and again on the 8th and 9th, locals can take a tour from the “ghosts” of Alton at the Alton Cemetery located at 5th and Vine Streets and learn about what life was like for the characters many decades ago.
Tours run Noon-2:30pm each day. Vintage Voices Director Kerry Miller tells the Big Z this year they will be celebrating many anniversaries.
Tickets for the Vintage Voices walking tour are $15 for adults and $10 for children. There will also be a non-walking performance on Sunday October 9th at 5 pm at Jacoby Arts Center. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices2022.eventbrite.com, where you can also see a list of those being portrayed this year.