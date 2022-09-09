Vintage Voices, a walking tour where actors in period clothing portray real Altonians from our past, returns this year for its’ 21st rendition. On the afternoons of October 1st and 2nd, and again on the 8th and 9th, locals can take a tour from the “ghosts” of Alton at the Alton Cemetery located at 5th and Vine Streets and learn about what life was like for the characters many decades ago.
Tours run Noon-2:30pm each day. Vintage Voices Committee Chairman Jody Basola tells the Big Z this year they will be celebrating many anniversaries.
Tickets for the Vintage Voices walking tour are $15 for adults and $10 for children. There will also be a non-walking performance on Sunday October 9th at 5 pm at Jacoby Arts Center. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices2022.eventbrite.com.
This year the tours will have nine stops with actors portraying:
• Marcellus H. Filley, a private night watchman who was murdered on Halloween
• Lyne Shackelford Metcalfe, an Alton mayor and a founding board member of the Alton Unitarian Church, and his wife Sarah Baker Metcalfe, the daughter of prominent Alton attorney David Jewell Baker
• Colonel John Kuhn who joined the Alton Jaeger Guard and served as one of the Company’s lieutenants
• Rev. Austin Otey, a preacher at Union Baptist Church which marks its 185th anniversary this year
• Sara Jane Woodson Newton Cohron, a very successful teacher in St. Louis and East St. Louis and the founder of the St. Louis Colored Orphans’ Home, now the Annie Malone Children's Home
• Henry Mayo who accompanied General J.C. Fremont on the historical “Pathfinding” trip to the Pacific coast
• Alton Woman’s Home resident Alice Georgia and board member Olga Polster will share the story of its founding 125 years ago
• E.P. Wade, the President of the Lovejoy Monument Association, shares the story of the 1897 dedication of the Lovejoy Monument
• Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife Elizabeth Ellen Blake Smith who founded Beverly Farm 125 years ago