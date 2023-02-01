The Vintage Voices walking tour once again broke attendance records during their October 2022 run. The interactive tour takes place at the Alton Cemetery where actors in period costumes take on the roles of historically significant Altonians and tell their stories.
Vintage Voices broke an attendance record again this year with 624 guests attending from as far away as Washington state and Ireland. Committee Chair Jody Basola tells Big Z she thinks it is because of the great stories of Alton area history.
Money received from the event was donated to local organizations including the Alton Community Service League, the Alton Knights of Columbus, the Salvation Army, and more.