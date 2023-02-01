Vintage Voices 2022.jpg

Pictured is the 2022 cast:

Front row: Zach Hardin (Colonel John Kuhn), Jake Tenberge and Debbie Maneke (Lyne Shackelford Metcalfe and Sarah Baker Metcalfe), Rev. Anton Lane (Rev. Austin Otey), Sean Williams (Henry Mayo), Ron Abraham (E.P. Wade)

Middle row: Jeff Pruett (Marcellus H. Filley), Gail Drillinger (Alice Georgia), Claudia Herndon and John Meehan (Elizabeth Ellen Blake Smith and Dr. William H.C. Smith)

Back row: Christy Schaper (Olga Polster-2nd weekend), Velva Parker (Sara Jane Woodson Newton Cohron), Diana Kay (Olga Polster-1st weekend)

The Vintage Voices walking tour once again broke attendance records during their October 2022 run. The interactive tour takes place at the Alton Cemetery where actors in period costumes take on the roles of historically significant Altonians and tell their stories.

Vintage Voices broke an attendance record again this year with 624 guests attending from as far away as Washington state and Ireland. Committee Chair Jody Basola tells Big Z she thinks it is because of the great stories of Alton area history.

Basola - local history.mp3

Money received from the event was donated to local organizations including the Alton Community Service League, the Alton Knights of Columbus, the Salvation Army, and more.

www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours