The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
Madison County Historical Society spokesperson Cindy Reinhardt tells The Big Z it has many similarities to today’s game, but also some significant differences.
Batting practice will start the day at 12:30, followed by a 1:30 game between the Belleville Stags and the St. Louis Brown Stockings. Both teams regularly play ball using the old rules, uniforms, and equipment. There’s no admission fee, but she says donations are welcome. There will be a concession stand at the game offering typical baseball fare of hotdogs, popcorn, and Cracker Jacks in addition to beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
The original Brown Stockings eventually became the St. Louis Perfectos and in 1900, became the St. Louis Cardinals. The Belleville Stags played their first vintage game in 2012. Although they play by 1860 rules, the original Belleville Stags was a minor league team for the St. Louis Browns (1947-48) and for the New York Yankees (1949). The team was sponsored by “Stag Beer,” brewed in Belleville.