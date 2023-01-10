Citing resident complaints and traffic interruptions, Bethalto Public Works Director Rod Cheatham issued a stop work order on the company Clear Wave as it attempts to install fiber optic lines in the village. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says the sub-contractors hired by the company have also hit water lines and power lines during the installation process, so the village had to step in.
Mayor Bost said the problems forced a meeting with the company CFO to try to get some cooperation:
The Mayor said the meeting resulted in a list of standards the company would have to meet to continue their work.